Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari tells rumoured boyfriend Siddharth to 'never grow up,' drops lovable video on actor's birthday

Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari

Actor Siddharth turned 44 on Monday, April 17, and his rumoured girlfriend, actress Aditi Rao Hydari wished him on social media with a special video. On Instagram, Aditi shared a reel in which she and Siddharth were captured holding each other hand in a foreign location, jumping on the streets with happiness. Siddharth looked so joyful and lost with Aditi, that he stumbled. However, he managed to balance himself to get back on his feet. Calling him 'manicorn,' Aditi shared a heartfelt wish for Siddharth.

The actress captioned the post saying, "Happy birthday manicorn To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest day siddu."

Here's the reel

Several fans of Siddharth and other netizens reacted to the reel. A user wrote, "Nothing could have made me happier than this." Another user wrote, "hahahahahhaha happiest year yet Siddhu." "Cutest," tagged another fan. Siddharth and Aditi have worked together in romantic action Maha Samudram (2021). As per a few media reports, the link-up rumours of Siddharth-Aditi started during the production of the same film.

Recently, while promoting her web series Taj, Aditi opened up about link-up rumours with DNA India, and said, "Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,” says the actress. Aditi was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane-directed series Jubilee with Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.