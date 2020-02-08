Watch: Actor Vijay back on 'Master' sets, fans welcome him with loud cheers

A few days back, Income Tax department (I-T) officials raided actor Vijay's house. He was reportedly taken away from the sets of his upcoming film 'Master', while he was still in the middle of the shooting schedule. Now, Vijay is back on the sets of the film and received a warm welcome from his fans.

Vijay's fans cheered for him as the actor came to greet them on the sets. Vijay was shooting for the movie outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation compound. A few people reportedly protested so that Vijay could continue shooting for his film 'Master'.

Superstar Vijay came and greeted his fans who gathered outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation compound. Large number of his fans reached the spot after few BJP workers staged a protest against the NLC administration for giving permission for 'Master' film shooting. pic.twitter.com/6jDpb94Tfz — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) February 7, 2020

Over Rs. 300 crore was recovered from the search. Rs. 77 crore of unaccounted cash belonged to a financer who ANI reported as Anbu Chezhiyan. Around 38 premises were raided in the process. The tip-off was received after Vijay's previous film 'Bigil' minted approximately Rs. 300 crore at the Box Office.

Along with Vijay, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles. Vijay plays the role of a college professor in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the film.