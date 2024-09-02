Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

Tamil star Jiiva can be seen fighting with reports after being asked about Justice Hema Committee in viral video.

Tamil actor Jiiva got into an ugly spat with reports after they asked him about the Justice Hema Committee. The incident happened in Theni, Tamil Nadu, where Jiiva appeared upset and refused to answer questions about the report.

In no time, the video of their fight went viral on social media. Soon after, singer Chinmayi Sripada took a jibe at Jiiva. In the video, Jiiva is heard asking the media to keep the atmosphere positive during his visit. He says, "We’ve come here for a good event, so let’s say good things. I’ve come to Theni after a long time. I’m coming here after shooting for a movie called Thenavattu. A lot of things are happening in a lot of industries. Your job is to gather news. Our job is to maintain a good atmosphere. As actors, we bring a smile to many people’s faces, and we have come here for that reason."

Actor #Jiiva 's heated argument with media for questioning him about #HemaCommittee report.



He claims that "there is no such issues in Tamil industry". #Jeeva pic.twitter.com/kpL935JCeq — Deepu (@deepu_drops) September 1, 2024

When Jiiva was asked if sexual harassment is an issue in the Tamil film industry, he denied it, claiming that it doesn’t happen in Kollywood. He said, "I’ve already answered this before, I can’t keep answering the same question."

According to media reports, Jiiva then questioned whether the journalist who asked the question had any sense. This comment sparked a heated argument, with other journalists getting involved. Chinmayi, who has always been vocal about her opinions, reacted to Jiiva's video on her official X account.

She tweeted, ""I really do not understand how they are saying sexual harassment does not exist in Tamil Industry. HOW?"

The Justice Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry reveals shocking details of the sexual exploitation of women working in it. The report, which the state government released on Monday, says that in many cases, women have to give sexual favours in order to get opportunities in the industry.

The report that studied the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film Industry has revealed inside details about the industry. The committee comprised chairperson Justice Hema (Former High Court Judge), T Sharada (cine artist), and KB Valsala Kumari (former bureaucrat).

The government has published the report after redacting 63 pages from the original 295-page report. The report stated that the actress assault case in 2017 is not the only such incident in the industry but only that it was reported.

The sexual assault on a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle prompted the constitution of the committee. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused in the case and he is facing prosecution. "The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore, cautions: 'Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar'!" the report begins with this paragraph.

It is revealed from the statements that production controller or whoever gives a role in cinema, first approaches the woman/girl or even if it's the other way around, is told that she has to make "adjustments" and "compromise". The words are very familiar among women in Malayalam industry and they are asked to be available for sex on demand, the report says.

Women in cinema are often accompanied by family and close relatives, as they don't feel safe to stay alone in the accommodation arranged for them. "In most of the hotels where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication. Many women have stated that knocking will not be polite or decent but, they repeatedly bang at the door, by force. On many occasions, they felt that the door would collapse and men would make an entry into the room by force", the report said.

The Hema Committee was formed in response to a 2017 sexual assault case involving an actor and submitted its report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.