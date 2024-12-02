The video, shared by the event management company behind the birthday party, reveals both Aishwarya and Abhishek expressing their gratitude to the organisers.

A video has recently emerged online showing Abhishek Bachchan at his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday celebration, putting to rest the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding him and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Speculation about the couple's relationship had been circulating after Abhishek was noticeably absent from photos shared from the intimate birthday party, sparking further gossip about a potential separation.

The intimate celebration, hosted by Aishwarya, was attended by close family and friends, but it was Abhishek's absence from the photos that caught the public's eye, fuelling online discussions about their personal lives. As rumours continued to spread, the new video provided clarity on the situation, showing that Abhishek was indeed present at the event, but simply chose not to appear in the photos.

The video, shared by the event management company behind the birthday party, reveals both Aishwarya and Abhishek expressing their gratitude to the organisers. In one clip, Aishwarya can be seen thanking the team for making the celebration a memorable one. In another video, Abhishek speaks to the organisers, saying, “Jatin, thank you always. It’s been 13 years now, 13 years you have been doing Aaradhya’s birthday. Everyone has become like family, and it’s wonderful that we get to share such a special day with all of you. Thank you for making it so special.”

The Bachchans have long had a close relationship with the event planners, and Abhishek's words in the video reflect the warmth and appreciation shared between the family and the organisers.

While the video clears the air regarding Abhishek's presence, Aishwarya also took to social media to share heartfelt pictures from the event. Among the shared images, Aishwarya posted a touching tribute to her late father on his birth anniversary, alongside a beautiful photo with Aaradhya. Her caption read, “Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life, dearest daddy-ajjaa, and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul… forever and beyond.”