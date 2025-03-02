In an old interview with Miss Malini, Mahima shared that she was not surprised when she found out about Paes' affair.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry, best known for Pardes, was once in a relationship with former tennis player Leander Paes. Their romance lasted for about three years before it ended on a bitter note. Mahima later revealed that Paes had cheated on her with model Rhea Pillai, who was then married to actor Sanjay Dutt.

In an old interview with Miss Malini, Mahima shared that she was not surprised when she found out about Paes' affair. "He may be a good tennis player, but he didn’t play fair with me. It wasn’t really shocking for me when I came to know that he was going around with someone else. His exit had no impact on my life. In fact, I became more mature as a person," she had said.

After breaking up with Mahima, Paes moved on with Rhea Pillai. They were together for several years and had a daughter, but their relationship also ended badly. Rhea later accused Paes of domestic violence, and the court ruled in her favour, ordering him to pay her financial support.

Mahima, however, has moved forward in life. She will soon be seen in the 2025 Netflix romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Dia Mirza. Fans are excited to see her back on screen in this new role.