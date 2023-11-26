Headlines

'Wasn't he inside Bigg Boss house?': Orry leaves fans confused after being spotted at The Archies event

Orry recently entered Salman Khan’s house Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant, however, he was spotted at an event on Saturday night which left his fans confused.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, on Saturday night, was spotted at The Archies event. However, his spotting has left fans confused who are now asking ‘wasn’t he inside the Bigg Boss house?’

For the unversed, Orry recently entered Salman Khan’s house Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant. But his viral video from Saturday night left his fans confused. Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram and social media users have reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Wasn’t he in Big Boss.” The second one said, “Bigg Boss ne ek din mei nikal diya kya?” The third one said, “WAIT HIS NOT IN BIGGBOSS17 house???”

The fourth one said, “Yeh Bigg Boss me gya tha na.” The fifth one said, “Ye to big boss house me gya tha naa.” Meanwhile, on Saturday, he appeared on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season where he opened up about his personal life. While speaking to the host of the show, Orry revealed two incidents in which he became a victim of attempted murder.

He recently posted a video of his friends pushing him while he was dancing. Orry talked about the same clip and revealed how his friend ‘attempted murder’. He said, “Once my friends pushed me while dancing at a Halloween party, the reel also went viral. I fell down, I fell behind the seat near the window, I could have died too. Someone captured the video also. I gave my phone first because it had evidence.”

He then talked about another incident in which a female friend made him drunk and left him alone at a pool party on the rooftop. He said, “I could have drowned in the pool or fallen from the room because my eyesight is also weak and I was drunk. But I survived and came home, I don’t talk to that friend. It was an attempted murder.”

