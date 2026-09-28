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Was Sushant Singh killed? Sister claims use of gun, says actor's leg was broken

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti claimed the person who did his post-mortem told her his leg was broken and gun was used, and urged people to choose love over hate.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 10:53 AM IST

Was Sushant Singh killed? Sister claims use of gun, says actor's leg was broken
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Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has claimed that the person who conducted his post-mortem told her there was gun use, his leg was broken and a lot of force was used. In a video shared on Instagram, Shweta said, "We got to know recently that the person who did the post-mortem on Bhai told us that there was gun use and his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt."

Shweta urges people to choose love over hate

Shweta said that when she returned from Atlanta, many people mourned her brother, Sushant. She acknowledged the wrongness of what happened to him and emphasised the challenge of forgiveness when someone you love is harmed. However, she said she would avoid being overwhelmed by hatred and revenge, encouraging others to maintain faith in God. She said, "There is unfairness in the world. Maybe good people do have to go through a lot of pain. But pain is your way to transformation. Healing comes from love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Viral video: Alia Bhatt hugs Samay Raina at Don't Be Shy screening, duo ignore remarks on Alpha

What official reports said

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old. Mumbai Police has registered the case as a suicide. It has been investigated by the CBI, ED and NCB. According to the post-mortem report by Cooper Hospital, the actor’s death occurred due to asphyxia. The report stated that there were no signs of fracture, bullet marks, or injury to the eyes. The CBI’s closure report revealed that there was no foul play. It concluded that it was a suicide case with no proof of murder.

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