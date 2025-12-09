Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
After a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday, Prabhas fans shared their concerns for their favourite star on social media.
Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited and remastered single film version of SS Rajamouli's earlier two part epic saga: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), was released in the theatres worldwide on October 31. Now, the 225-minute epic saga is gearing up for its Japan release on December 12. Ahead of the same, Prabhas travelled to Japan on December 5 and 6 for the special fan events and screenings Baahubali: The Epic.
After a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday (December 8), Prabhas fans shared their concerns for their favourite star on social media. Director Maruthi, who is directing Prabhas in their next release The Raja Saab, shared the update about the Salaar star and replied to a fan on X, "Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries." Prabhas got that nickname after he worked in the 2010 romantic comedy Darling.
Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 9, 2025
Meanwhile, talking about The Raja Saab, the romantic horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It was slated to release on April 10 earlier this year, but was pushed ahead to December 5 due to delay in its post-production and VFX work. The Raja Saab was further postponed to avoid clash with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar, and will not hit the theatres on January 9.
The Maruthi directorial now faces an even bigger opponent as it will now clash with Jana Nagayan, the last film in Thalapathy Vijay's acting career before he plunges full-time into politics. The Vijay-starrer political thriller is directed by H. Vinoth and also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It would be interesting to see the Pongal box office battle between Prabhas and Vijay next month.
