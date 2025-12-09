FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision

This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

IndiGo CEO's BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

After a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday, Prabhas fans shared their concerns for their favourite star on social media.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'
Prabhas in Japan for Baahubali The Epic promotions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited and remastered single film version of SS Rajamouli's earlier two part epic saga: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), was released in the theatres worldwide on October 31. Now, the 225-minute epic saga is gearing up for its Japan release on December 12. Ahead of the same, Prabhas travelled to Japan on December 5 and 6 for the special fan events and screenings Baahubali: The Epic.

After a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday (December 8), Prabhas fans shared their concerns for their favourite star on social media. Director Maruthi, who is directing Prabhas in their next release The Raja Saab, shared the update about the Salaar star and replied to a fan on X, "Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries." Prabhas got that nickname after he worked in the 2010 romantic comedy Darling.

Meanwhile, talking about The Raja Saab, the romantic horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It was slated to release on April 10 earlier this year, but was pushed ahead to December 5 due to delay in its post-production and VFX work. The Raja Saab was further postponed to avoid clash with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar, and will not hit the theatres on January 9.

The Maruthi directorial now faces an even bigger opponent as it will now clash with Jana Nagayan, the last film in Thalapathy Vijay's acting career before he plunges full-time into politics. The Vijay-starrer political thriller is directed by H. Vinoth and also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It would be interesting to see the Pongal box office battle between Prabhas and Vijay next month.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
IndiGo CEO's BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement