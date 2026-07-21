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Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind viral video

Viral video claiming Naseeruddin Shah joined CJP protest at Jantar Mantar with sons is false. Clip is from Regal Cinema, Mumbai, shot on July 15.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 11:38 AM IST

Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind viral video
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A video of Naseeruddin Shah with his sons Imaad and Vivaan Shah is going viral. Many social media users claim it shows the veteran actor at the CJP-led ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The claim is false. The video was shot in Mumbai, not Delhi, and has nothing to do with the protest.

The video is from Mumbai, not Delhi

The viral clip features actor Naseeruddin Shah and his son Vivaan outside Regal Cinema in Colaba, Mumbai, filmed after a movie screening. Originally posted by Rajesh Gaur on Instagram on July 15, the video clearly depicts the cinema area, with visible film posters such as 'Raja Shivaji' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.' However, the viral versions circulating have cropped out the cinema backdrop, misleadingly suggesting the actor was at a protest site. Additionally, the timeline clarifies that while the original video was released on July 15 and shared again on July 20, the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar was occurring simultaneously, leading to the erroneous association between the two events.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What the viral claim said

According to posts, Naseeruddin Shah and his sons participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students who were protesting the NEET paper leak. Some claimed he was silently observing as a sign of solidarity. This is all untrue.

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra; netizens demand eviction

Naseeruddin Shah did appeal to protesters

Naseeruddin Shah, while not present at the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, publicly voiced his support through a joint appeal with Ratna Pathak Shah and others, urging activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike for health reasons. They backed the students' demands against alleged NEET-UG irregularities and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Additionally, misinformation about Shah's location has circulated, with a viral video incorrectly captioned as being from the protest.

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