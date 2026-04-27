Was Chhatrapati Shiva ji tired of wars, give up his crown? Bageshwar Baba stirs controversy, here's what Riteish Deshmukh said

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The actor's post arrived on the heels of strong reactions to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri aka Bageshwar Baba, remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has stirred controversy, triggering political reactions across parties. Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh. In the latest development, Riteish Deshmukh, who is set to essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his upcoming Raja Shivaji, called it out as the "unacceptable and infuriating" remark.
In a strong-worded X post, Riteish wrote, "When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time."Honouring the legacy of the Maratha warrior, he further added, "Just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will 'that' one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is.. Pratap Purandar... of the Kshatriya lineage... Lord of the Throne... Emperor of Emperors... the Wealthy Rajashiv Chhatrapati Maharaj."
कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026
असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते’ एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.…
The actor's post arrived on the heels of strong reactions to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Bageshwar Baba recently made a few comments during the Bhardurga Shaktisthal foundation stone-laying ceremony in Nagpur. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grew very tired of fighting wars; he felt exhausted. One day, he went to Ramdas Swami. He took off his crown and placed it down, saying, ‘I do not want to fight wars anymore. You look after this crown; you handle this kingdom. We shall follow your orders. We can no longer fight; we are very tired and need rest. We wish to do nothing for a few days,” he said.
The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and many other leaders, triggering political reactions across parties. Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.
(With ANI input)