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Was Chhatrapati Shiva ji tired of wars, give up his crown? Bageshwar Baba stirs controversy, here's what Riteish Deshmukh said

The actor's post arrived on the heels of strong reactions to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

Was Chhatrapati Shiva ji tired of wars, give up his crown? Bageshwar Baba stirs controversy, here's what Riteish Deshmukh said
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Dhirendra Krishna Shastri aka Bageshwar Baba, remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has stirred controversy, triggering political reactions across parties. Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh. In the latest development, Riteish Deshmukh, who is set to essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his upcoming Raja Shivaji, called it out as the "unacceptable and infuriating" remark.

Ritiesh Deshmukh reacts to Bageshwar Baba's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

In a strong-worded X post, Riteish wrote, "When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time."Honouring the legacy of the Maratha warrior, he further added, "Just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will 'that' one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is.. Pratap Purandar... of the Kshatriya lineage... Lord of the Throne... Emperor of Emperors... the Wealthy Rajashiv Chhatrapati Maharaj."

The actor's post arrived on the heels of strong reactions to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What did Bageshwar Baba say about Chhatrapati Maharaj?

Bageshwar Baba recently made a few comments during the Bhardurga Shaktisthal foundation stone-laying ceremony in Nagpur. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grew very tired of fighting wars; he felt exhausted. One day, he went to Ramdas Swami. He took off his crown and placed it down, saying, ‘I do not want to fight wars anymore. You look after this crown; you handle this kingdom. We shall follow your orders. We can no longer fight; we are very tired and need rest. We wish to do nothing for a few days,” he said.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and many other leaders, triggering political reactions across parties. Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

(With ANI input)

 

 

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