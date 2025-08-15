Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman makes BIG statement on AI in India, says professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai ...

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details

War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champion

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

New Zealand: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…

Despite the massive opening of coolie than War 2 on its first day, by August 15, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film saw a sudden jump, taking the lead.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 08:37 PM IST

War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…

TRENDING NOW

Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection: This weekend, the box office is witnessing a clash between two big films. Rajinikanth-starrer gangster drama Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer commercial action film War 2, which hit the theatres on August 14.

While Coolie received mixed reviews due to its first part and Anirudh Ravichander's background music, War 2 received poor reviews as its VFX and story didn't match the audience's expectations.

Here's how both the films fared at the domestic box office

Coolie box office collection day 2

After a grand opening at the box office, Rajinikanth‘s Coolie continues to shine. According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film has earned Rs 25.94 crore in India on its second day across all languages. With this, the film’s total India net is now Rs 90.94 crore. 
 
 
The gangster drama had a massive opening at the Indian box office, grossing around Rs 65 crore on its first day.

Of this, Rs 45 crore came from the Tamil version, Rs 15 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 4.5 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 0.5 crore from the Kannada version.

The film's Tamil shows had a total of 86.99 per cent viewership, and Hindi shows had around 35.66 per cent viewership. On the other hand, its Telugu shows had a total of 92.10 per cent viewership.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Despite the massive opening of coolie than War 2 on its first day, by August 15, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film saw a sudden jump, taking the lead. As per the early estimates from Sacnik, War 2 earned Rs 32.05 crore on day 2, bringing the film's total to Rs 83.55 Crore. While YRF's War 2 is leading on its second day, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is still leading as the highest total collection at the domestic box office. Although the gap of Rs 7 crores could easily be covered up during the weekend. 

It should be noted that these numbers from Sacnilk are the early estimates. The accurate box office collection for the day will be revealed later in the evening. 

War 2 earned a total of Rs 52.5 crore on the first day, of which Rs 29 crore came from its Hindi version, while Rs 23.25 crore came from its Telugu version.

On August 14, the film's Hindi shows saw a total of 29.24 per cent viewership, while Tamil shows saw a total of 42.41 per cent viewership.

Also read: Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'He probably felt that...': Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026
Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before
War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long, Ayan Mukerji fails in masala actioner riddled with tacky VFX
War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family..'
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sipyy calls Amjad Khan 'CHUHA'
ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...
ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; custo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE