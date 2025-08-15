War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…

Despite the massive opening of coolie than War 2 on its first day, by August 15, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film saw a sudden jump, taking the lead.

Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection: This weekend, the box office is witnessing a clash between two big films. Rajinikanth-starrer gangster drama Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer commercial action film War 2, which hit the theatres on August 14.

While Coolie received mixed reviews due to its first part and Anirudh Ravichander's background music, War 2 received poor reviews as its VFX and story didn't match the audience's expectations.

Here's how both the films fared at the domestic box office

Coolie box office collection day 2

After a grand opening at the box office, Rajinikanth‘s Coolie continues to shine. According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film has earned Rs 25.94 crore in India on its second day across all languages. With this, the film’s total India net is now Rs 90.94 crore.

The gangster drama had a massive opening at the Indian box office, grossing around Rs 65 crore on its first day.

Of this, Rs 45 crore came from the Tamil version, Rs 15 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 4.5 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 0.5 crore from the Kannada version.

The film's Tamil shows had a total of 86.99 per cent viewership, and Hindi shows had around 35.66 per cent viewership. On the other hand, its Telugu shows had a total of 92.10 per cent viewership.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Despite the massive opening of coolie than War 2 on its first day, by August 15, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film saw a sudden jump, taking the lead. As per the early estimates from Sacnik, War 2 earned Rs 32.05 crore on day 2, bringing the film's total to Rs 83.55 Crore. While YRF's War 2 is leading on its second day, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is still leading as the highest total collection at the domestic box office. Although the gap of Rs 7 crores could easily be covered up during the weekend.

It should be noted that these numbers from Sacnilk are the early estimates. The accurate box office collection for the day will be revealed later in the evening.

War 2 earned a total of Rs 52.5 crore on the first day, of which Rs 29 crore came from its Hindi version, while Rs 23.25 crore came from its Telugu version.

On August 14, the film's Hindi shows saw a total of 29.24 per cent viewership, while Tamil shows saw a total of 42.41 per cent viewership.

