War 2 vs Coolie box office prediction day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film to become Bollywood's biggest opener in 2025; Rajinikanth to score biggest ever opening for Tamil movie

The Independence Day weekend will see historic box office collections for Indian cinema as both the films - War 2 and Coolie - are set to earn over Rs 500 crore collectively in the first four days from August 14 to August 17. However, it seems that Rajinikanth has taken an edge over Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on the opening day. The collections for the rest three days will depend upon the quality of the films. If both War 2 and Coolie get a thumbs up from the audiences, we would see record-breaking collections at the domestic box office.

War 2 vs Coolie box office prediction day 1

On its opening day, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 is set to become the biggest Bollywood opener for 2025 as the action thriller is expected to earn around Rs 30-Rs 35 crore net in India, as per several trade reports. Till now, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava leads this list when it collected Rs 31 crore on its opening day in February earlier this year.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Coolie is set to collect Rs 100 crore opening at the Indian box office. No Tamil film has been able to do that till now. Also, as per several trade reports, Coolie will also beat Leo as the biggest opening Tamil film ever. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer film had earned Rs 145 crore gross on its opening day at the worldwide box office in 2023. Rajinikanth film is expected to collect around Rs 150 crore globally on its first day.

War 2 and Coolie star cast

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana. The rest of the cast of the Ayan Muker directorial has been kept under wraps. Apart from Rajinikanth, The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

