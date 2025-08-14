War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has sent fans into a frenzy with high-octane action sequences and intense drama; however, it is the post-credit scene that has got everyone talking. The now-viral post-credit scene features 'Lord' Bobby Deol, revealing his first look from the much-anticipated Alpha, the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Despite the film team's repeated request to avoid spoilers online, the fans have got their hands on the post-credit scene, which reveals much about the plot of the upcoming film.

War 2 post-credit scene: Bobby Deol's Alpha character



The leaked post-credit scene opens with Bobby Deol inking the logo of a secret agency onto a young girl’s hand. The girl asks him what it is. To this, he explains the reason behind the 'Alpha', sparking fan theories about his character. Some also speculated that the young girl, who could purportedly be Alia’s character. One said, "She is a young Alpha, potentially setting up a mentor-turned-enemy dynamic.



Sharing the viral clip, a user wrote, "#War2 Post Credit Scene Out! Post-credit scene of the film offers the 1st glimpse of #BobbyDeol ’s character from #Alpha, which stars #AliaBhatt & #SharvariWagh." Another wrote, "#War2 Post Credit Scene Out! Post-credit scene of the film offers the 1st glimpse of #BobbyDeol ’s character from #Alpha, which stars #AliaBhatt & #SharvariWagh. He is seen inking the logo of the secret agency on a young girl’s hand, who could purportedly be Alia’s character."



About Bobby Deol's Alpha

Alpha is set to mark the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, about two female agents who lead the charge in a thrilling spy adventure with action-packed sequences and dramatic plot twists. The film features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and reportedly a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is backed by Aditya Chopra and is set to hit the theatres in 2025, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' is garnering mixed reviews from the audience. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was released worldwide on August 14, 2025.