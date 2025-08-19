War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at box office, reason is...

War 2, Housefull 5, and Son of Sardaar 2 flopped in 2025 despite big names and budgets. These Bollywood sequels proved that stale storytelling and weak scripts no longer impress today's audience.

In 2025, Bollywood saw a wave of sequels that hit the big screen and most of them hit rock bottom. So what went wrong? Despite having big banners, massive budgets and popular actors couldn't save these films from crashing at the box office. Audiences showed zero interest in outdated plots and jokes.

War 2





Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 was expected to be one of the massive hits of the YRF spy universe. But despite a star-studded cast and high-octane action, the film had no soul. Long fight scenes and dull storytelling left fans underwhelmed, making it one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

Housefull 5





The Housefull franchise has always been loud and silly but at least earlier parts made people laugh. Housefull 5 brought back Akshay Kumar with a chaotic storyline and tired humour that felt more annoying than amusing.

Son of Sardaar 2





Ajay Devgn returned 13 years later with Son of Sardaar 2, but the audience wasn’t waiting. The film felt like a leftover from another era, with outdated dialogues and a weak plot. It failed miserably at the box office, proving that some films don’t need a second part.

Dhadak 2





Unlike its glossy predecessor, Dhadak 2 had a more serious tone and featured talented actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. But despite its intentions, the film couldn’t rise above its branding.

Why aren't sequels working?

Despite featuring a star studded cast these sequels are failing at box office. So, it won’t be wrong to say that the audience wants solid storytelling and fresh appeal rather than big stars and titles. Without good script, even the biggest franchises can fall flat.