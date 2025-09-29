Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across Indian cinema

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?
ENTERTAINMENT
On her birthday, revisit Wamiqa Gabbi’s five defining roles, from Grahan and Jubilee to Khufiya, that showcase her versatility across Punjabi, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. Her fearless choices and powerful performances have cemented her as one of Indian cinema’s rising stars.
Wamiqa Gabbi has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema with her versatility, charm, and ability to effortlessly embody diverse characters. As she celebrates her birthday, it’s the perfect time to look back at five remarkable roles that showcase her growth as an actress and her contribution to modern storytelling.
Wamiqa Gabbi’s career began with Punjabi films, where her natural performance and screen presence quickly earned her recognition. Her role in Mann Bharryaa established her as a promising talent, paving the way for opportunities across industries.
Breaking linguistic and regional barriers, Wamiqa starred in the Malayalam hit Ishq. Her nuanced portrayal of a young woman navigating love and societal pressures highlighted her ability to adapt to different cultures and cinematic styles.
In Grahan, Wamiqa impressed audiences with her layered performance in a story set against the backdrop of the 1984 riots. Her role as Manu won her critical acclaim, proving her mettle as an actress capable of delivering powerful, emotional performances in intense narratives.
Jubilee became a game-changer in Wamiqa’s career. As Niloufer, a fiery and ambitious character navigating the glamour and struggles of the 1940s film industry, she delivered one of her finest performances. Her portrayal was both bold and vulnerable, earning widespread appreciation.
In Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller Khufiya, Wamiqa once again stunned audiences with her compelling screen presence alongside seasoned actors. Playing a crucial role in the espionage drama, she showcased maturity and depth, proving she can hold her own in complex, high-stakes stories.
From Punjabi and Malayalam films to critically acclaimed Hindi web series and Netflix thrillers, Wamiqa Gabbi’s journey reflects her fearless choices and versatility. With each role, she has expanded her artistic horizon, making her one of the most exciting talents in Indian cinema today.
As she steps into another year, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, certain that Wamiqa will continue surprising them with performances that are both memorable and groundbreaking.