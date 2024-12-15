In her chat with Kapil Sharma, Wamiqa Gabbi shared the amusing story behind her name, leaving both the host and the audience in splits.

The finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 was a perfect blend of humor, star power, and heartwarming stories. One of the most memorable moments was when actress Wamiqa Gabbi shared a charming anecdote about how her father came up with her unique name.

In her chat with Kapil Sharma, Wamiqa shared the amusing story behind her name, leaving both the host and the audience in splits."My dad was so proud when he named me Wamiqa. He told me it meant 'Queen of Wind,' and I thought it was so unique and cool when I was growing up," she said, laughing.

"But years later, when I looked it up, I found out it actually means 'Process of Love.' I was shocked—and my dad was just as surprised when I told him! He had been so confident all these years and had no idea!"

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan joked with Kapil, saying, "Next time someone calls you, just say, 'Wamiqa kar raha hu,'" which had everyone laughing.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Baby John has finally been released, and it’s full of action, drama, and some humor. Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have co-produced Baby John under their banner A For Apple Studios. Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studio and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios are the other two production houses backing the film. Kalees has directed the upcoming Hindi actioner.

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is set to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will face competition from Vanvaas and Mufasa: The Lion King, which will release in cinemas five days earlier on December 20. Baby John was initially set to release on May 31, but was postponed due to delay in VFX.