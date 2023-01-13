Search icon
Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: Viewers hail the return of 'vintage' Chiranjeevi, call film 'Sankranthi winner'

Waltair Veerayya is being praised by fans, particularly for Chiranjeevi embracing his strengths of comedy and dance in the masala entertainer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja

Chiranjeevi’s film Waltair Veerayya hit the cinema screens earlier today (January 13). The Telugu action comedy sees the superstar return to his strengths – a masala entertainer with equal doses of action, comedy, dances, and romance. The actor;s fans have hailed the return of the ‘vintage Boss’ and praised the film overall.

Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, stars Chiranjeevi as a notorious smuggler with Ravi Teja as the cop assigned to catch him. The film follows the tussle between them as they lock horns and how each tries to outwit the other in an action-packed saga. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and features Urvashi Rautela in a dance number.

Reacting to the film’s first show, one fan tweeted, “We haven’t seen Chiranjeevi doing dances and entertainment after KN150 (2017). Nice to see a #WaltairVeerayya being made to capitalise core strengths of megastar.” Many other fans echoed this thought. One tweet read, “First half full on Vintage stuff from Bobby and #MegaStarChiranjeevi.”

Many fans said it was good to see Chiranjeevi doing comedy again on screen. “Undoubtedly #WaltairVeerayya is best movie with best comic timing from @KChiruTweets sir,” tweeted one viewer. Over the last few years, Chiranjeevi has done more serious films, which deviate from the kind of hits that made him a superstar in the 90s.

Waltair Veerayya is clashing at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which also had a great start. However, Chiranjeevi’s fans are convinced that their favourite star’s film will win this ‘Sankranti clash’. One tweet read, “Loved chiru's energy throughout. Pure Sankranti winner without debate.”

Waltair Veerayya made Rs 14 crore in advance booking and is set to make over Rs 25 crore nett on its first day across India. Veera Simha Reddy, on the other hand, has made Rs 32 crore on its first day. Between these two and Varisu and Thunivu from the Tamil film industry, south has given four big films this Pongal/Sankranti weekend with all registering a huge opening day. Now, it all depends on word of mouth if they can sustain these numbers over the first week.

