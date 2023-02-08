Waltair Veerayya OTT release date: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja-starrer film

Waltair Veerayya/Netflix India South Twitter

Headlined by Chiranjeevi in the titular role, the action-comedy Waltair Veerayya was released in the theatres worldwide on January 13 and was a major success. The film also featured Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, and Nassar.

For those who missed watching Waltair Veerayya on the big screen, the film's OTT release has been announced by the streaming platform Netflix. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Tuesday, February 7, and shared that the Chiranjeevi-starrer will be available to watch for its subscribers from February 27 onwards. "In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm", the caption read.

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023

Directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, the action-comedy film earned Rs 215.27 crore gross worldwide, out of which it even collected Rs 159.64 crore net from India, as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com. The film was even successful in overseas territories, considering Chiranjeevi's mass popularity.

Waltair Veerayya clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy, which hit the theatres a day ahead on January 12 in the extended Pongal-Sankranti weekend. Both films are produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers' banner.

The two Telugu films also faced competition from the two big Tamil releases namely Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, which released in the theatres on January 11. The former has also been released on the streaming platform Netflix on February 8.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Bhola Shankar, which is an official Tamil remake of the 2015 Tamil actioner Vedalam headlined by Ajith Kumar. His last film GodFather, which also starred Salman Khan in a cameo role, was also the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam superhit film Lucifer.



