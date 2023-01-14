Waltair Veerayya box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi's film sees grand opening, collects Rs 29.6 crore

Credit: File Photo

On Day 1, Chiranjeevi's film Waltair Veerayya earned 29.60 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. The film released on January 13 collected Rs 29.3 crore in Telugu while Rs 30 lakh Hindi.

For the unversed, Waltair Veerayya has been directed by KS Ravindra. The film stars megastar Chiranjeevi as a notorious smuggler while Ravi Teja is the cop who has been assigned to catch him. Earlier, after South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note for the actor.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!"

Reacting to his post, Samantha tweeted, "Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets." For the unversed, Samantha shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. She captioned the picture, "Your response to the `Yashodha` trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don`t always need to put up a strong front."

