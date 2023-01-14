Search icon
Waltair Veerayya box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi's film sees grand opening, collects Rs 29.6 crore

Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi in lead role saw a grand opening on day 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Credit: File Photo

On Day 1,  Chiranjeevi's film Waltair Veerayya earned 29.60 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. The film released on January 13 collected Rs 29.3 crore in Telugu while Rs 30 lakh Hindi.

For the unversed, Waltair Veerayya has been directed by KS Ravindra. The film stars megastar Chiranjeevi as a notorious smuggler while Ravi Teja is the cop who has been assigned to catch him. Earlier, after South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note for the actor.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!"

Check it out:

Reacting to his post, Samantha tweeted, "Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets." For the unversed, Samantha shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. She captioned the picture, "Your response to the `Yashodha` trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don`t always need to put up a strong front."

READ | Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: Viewers hail the return of 'vintage' Chiranjeevi, call film 'Sankranthi winner'

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
