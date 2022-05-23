WakeUpTeamAdipurush trends after fans of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film get angry, here's why

Credit: Prabhas official/Instagram

Makers of Adipurush, one of the most anticipated upcoming films, had announced Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer in mid-2020. Expect revealing that Saif Ali Khan will be the chief antagonist and Kriti Sanon will play the leading lady, no updates have been given.

For the unversed, Adipurush is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga Ramayana and it stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as Rama and Lankesh. Along with these two, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. This epic drama is helmed by Om Raut, who has won the audience with 2020's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' starring Ajay Devgn.

Fans are excited about the film, therefore, they want to know the updates about Adipurush. However, it seems fans are upset as there are no updates from the makers about the film. They took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment with #WakeUpTeamAdipurush, which later started trending on social media.

Adipurush was slated to release on 11 August 2022. But T-Series' Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan Productions thanked the Adipurush team for allowing them to release their film on the same date.

In a statement released by the team, it says, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."