Wait is over! 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' trailer to be out tomorrow

The highly-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma?s ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? is all set to release tomorrow in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma and Director, Imtiaz Ali will mark their presence at the event, while SRK will be joining the team via video conferencing.

The ?Raees? actor, who has been travelling across the country, promoting ?Jab Harry Mat Sejal? has taken a short break to Los Angeles with his family. However, the King Khan will be taking a break from his personal time to join the team virtually for ?Jab Harry Met Sejal?.

Spokesperson of the film shares, ?The audiences have been introduced to the characters of Harry and Sejal via our mini trails. The songs from our film further add to the fun bond shared by Shahrukh and Anushka. Launching our trailer two weeks before the film?s release will serve to trace the journey and give further insights into what happens ?Jab Harry met Sejal.?

Team 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' has been painting the town red with their promotions.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jab Harry met Sejal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.

