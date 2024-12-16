Zakir Hussain, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, passed away in San Francisco, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly influenced music across the globe.

The world of music has lost one of its most transcendent figures with the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the Hussain family.

Zakir Hussain, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, passed away in San Francisco, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly influenced music across the globe. A global icon of Indian classical music, Hussain was renowned not just for his unparalleled skill on the tabla but also for his groundbreaking contributions to fusion music.

Forever in our hearts, Wah Ustaad Wah! We pay our tributes to Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true maestro who touched millions of hearts worldwide with this special video we created with him to celebrate 75 years of the U.S.-India relationship. pic.twitter.com/GvQ2CJpGNf — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 16, 2024

His collaborations with international artists, including John McLaughlin, Mickey Hart, and Ravi Shankar, helped bring Indian music to the world stage and created a lasting impact on the global music landscape. Fans and celebrities across the world have flooded social media with tributes, remembering the maestro's immense influence on music and culture.

The official US Embassy in India X account also paid tribute to the late musician, sharing a poignant throwback video that featured Hussain performing the tabla during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of US-India relations. "Forever in our hearts, Wah Ustaad Wah! We pay our tributes to Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true maestro who touched millions of hearts worldwide with this special video we created with him to celebrate 75 years of the U.S.-India relationship," the Embassy account shared.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was immersed in music from an early age, inheriting his passion for the tabla from his father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha. Over his almost six-decade career, Zakir Hussain redefined the role of the tabla, turning it from a supporting instrument to a central figure in performances.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's influence extended far beyond the realm of Indian classical music. A pioneer in cross-cultural collaborations, he formed groundbreaking partnerships with international musicians. His work with guitarist John McLaughlin in the fusion band Shakti and with Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart in Planet Drum redefined musical boundaries. The Planet Drum album also won a Grammy Award.

In addition to his musical innovation, Hussain received numerous prestigious honours throughout his career, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Indian government, and four Grammy Awards. His recognition also extended to the United States, where he received the National Heritage Fellowship, the highest award for traditional artists in the country.

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola; his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi; his brothers, Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi; and his sister, Khurshid Aulia. His influence on the world of music remains unparalleled, and his legacy will continue to inspire countless musicians for generations to come.

