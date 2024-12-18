That time of the year is finally here where we introspect and realise the amount of time we have wasted on bad web series.

We have definitely spent more time on either browsing for the right web series or actually watching them this year. Very few of them actually delighted us. The good ones reached us via the hype created around them by the OTT platforms or through tiring searches which eventually let us settle down for whatever could hold our attention for more than ten minutes.

Whatever be the reason, we, rather I, have zeroed in on some of the best ones for this year-ender with sole purpose: watch a few good ones, now! Thank me, of course.

Also, these are numbered as per their deserved ranking in my heart.

1. Bandish Bandits 2 (Amazon Prime): Thank god, I didn’t write this piece last week, otherwise the best show of the year would have been left out. Great music, great character development, great writing and great casting. Everything fits in like ice-cubes. At least, five primary characters deserve their own spin-offs. Way ahead of anything else I have seen this year. Amritpal Singh and Anand Tiwari are its creators.

2. Lootere (Disney Hotstar): Truly international in approach, the title music and BGM is top notch. No Indian showrunner dared to venture into such uncharted waters before this one, literally and figuratively. So many people have quite sizeable ‘main character’ energy in this one created by Hansal Mehta and Shailesh R Singh.

3. Waack Girls (Amazon Prime): Created by Sooni Taraporevala, this one is the surprise package of the year. Untouched subject, multi-layered characters, simple storytelling, everything as per an average person’s likings. Amazing music and choreography are a bonus. You wanted something new, here it is. Don’t complain you haven’t been served the perfect dish.

4. Panchayat Season 3 (Amazon Prime): The Viral Fever’s show, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, is magic, so far. Who knew a character like Prahlad Cha could make us cry buckets! When did a villager, both in films and shows, touched millions in such a way in recent times! These people are operating on a different level.

5. Maamla Legal Hai (Netflix): Created by Sameer Saxena, who has constantly been giving amazing series, its no holds barred jibes are a masterclass in punch writing. A relatively stereotyped premise has been dealt with fresh tactics and how! And that Harvard satire is something to kill for…

6. Poacher (Amazon Prime): Without getting into the debate whether the prime language is Malayalam or Hindi, I am including this Richie Mehta creation in my list for the sheer magnanimity of its canvas. We travel with the narrative without once failing to feel for the wildlife and its protectors. Fight me over its inclusion but only after appreciating its photography.