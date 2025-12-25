FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vrusshabha movie review: It takes 2 Mohanlal to makes this wafer-thin story entertaining, reincarnation actioner good in parts, but...

After scoring a hat-trick with L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal ended 2025 with a reincarnation actioner, Vrusshabha. However, this film is watchable mostly because of Mohanlal's dual roles and interesting storyline, which required a better narrative.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 11:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vrusshabha movie review: It takes 2 Mohanlal to makes this wafer-thin story entertaining, reincarnation actioner good in parts, but...
Mohanlal in Vrusshabha
Director: Nanda Kishore

Star cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika

Runtime: 2hr 8mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Coming on the back of a remarkable year that saw Mohanlal deliver three back-to-back crowd-pleasers, Vrusshabha arrives with towering expectations. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film attempts to blend reincarnation, destiny and a father–son bond into a pan-Indian fantasy spectacle. While the idea is intriguing and the emotional spine is clearly defined, the execution often struggles to match the ambition.

Mohanlal plays Aadi Deva Varma, a modern-day businessman haunted by visions of his past life as the warrior king Vrusshabha. Parallelly, his son Tej begins experiencing similar disturbances, gradually revealing a curse that has followed them across lifetimes. The core concept — enemies reborn as father and son — is compelling and offers fertile ground for emotional and philosophical exploration.

It is Mohanlal who holds the film together. Whether as the restrained, affectionate father or the larger-than-life king burdened by fate, he brings gravitas and effortless authority to both roles. Even when the narrative falters, his screen presence commands attention. However, for an actor who has consistently raised the bar in 2025, Vrusshabha doesn’t quite give him the dramatic depth or layered writing that his talent deserves.

Where the film stumbles is in its pacing and presentation. At over two hours, the runtime feels stretched, with scenes that could have benefited from tighter editing. The emotional beats, particularly between the father and son, often linger longer than necessary, diluting their impact. The visual effects, despite the film’s scale, come across as uneven — serviceable in parts but noticeably substandard in key fantasy moments, pulling the viewer out of the immersive experience.

Samarjit Lankesh shows promise but is let down by a character that swings between extremes, while the supporting cast remains underutilised. Technically, the film boasts strong sound design and a rousing background score, but these elements can only do so much when the narrative momentum slows.

Ultimately, Vrusshabha is a film that will resonate most with die-hard Mohanlal fans who enjoy watching the legend in any avatar. For avid moviegoers who have witnessed the actor’s extraordinary highs earlier this year, the film may feel like a missed opportunity — decent in intent, sincere in emotion, but lacking the finesse expected from a project of this scale. As always, when it comes to Mohanlal, expectations are sky-high — and that, perhaps, is Vrusshabha’s toughest challenge.

