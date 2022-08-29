VMAs 2022: Johnny Depp makes his first TV appearance after defamation trial against Amber Heard

Credit: ifod_net/Instagram

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is one of the most talented actors in the world. After winning the defamation case against Amber Heard, at this year's MTV VMAs Depp marked his presence as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners at the awards show.

According to Variety, although Johnny Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. "And you know what? I needed the work," Depp said during the beginning of the show.

"Hey VMAs, let`s get back to the f--king music, shall we?" he said in another appearance after a commercial break, though his f-bomb was bleeped out for the broadcast. In a pre-recorded clip posted by Depp on his Instagram, Depp said, "I just want you guys to know that I`m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."

Although this time Depp did not have a nomination, in the past he has taken awards for best male performance, best villain, global superstar and the generation award, reported Variety.This appearance by Depp comes only a few months after his controversial and highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in which the jury found that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence.

However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges.Depp has been attempting to restart his career in both film and music since the June verdict. He joined Jeff Black for multiple live performances in July and later the duo released their joint 13-track album titled `18`.Most recently, it was announced that Depp is set to direct `Modigliani`, a biographical drama movie about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, as per Variety. (With inputs from ANI)