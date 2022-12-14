'Done and dusted': Vivek Oberoi keeps mum to questions on relationship with Aishwarya Rai

Vivek Oberoi refuses to talk about past relationship with Aishwarya Rai | Photo: File

Recently Vivek Oberoi in an interview refused to talk about his relationship with actor Aishwarya Rai. Although Oberoi has been very vocal about his relationship with the actor, this time, he refused to discuss it. However, he shared words of advice for younger talented people trying to make a successful career.

In an interview, Oberoi was asked if going public with Aishwarya during the early days of his career affected his professional life, resulting in him facing heavy scrutiny on his personal life.

The actor refused to comment on it and told Bollywood Bubble, “Not that I am going to answer this question because it's done and dusted. But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your hundred per cent, it happens everywhere I see it everywhere, my only advice is that see if they can't attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don't give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus. Don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career.”

Read: Akshay Kumar reviews Avatar The Way of Water, says 'want to bow down before James Cameron'

He was then asked the reason behind his keeping his personal life away from the public eye, to which he said, “I realised if you don’t want people talking about your personal life, if you are sensitive to it which most people are, then you shouldn’t be putting it out there as a projection.”

He also added, "When I first met Priyanka and I remember something that made me fall in love with this thought and that when she asked me ‘tell me about yourself’. I said ‘everything is out there online but let me start by saying I’m an actor’, she said one thing to me ‘that’s what you just do, not who you are, I want to know who you are’ and that’s when I realised there so much more to me.”

Actor Vivek Oberoi dated former Miss World Aishwarya Rai in 2003 and claimed that her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan threatened him over call for dating the actress. The actor married Priyanka Alva, the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva in October 2010. They are now happy parents to two kids.