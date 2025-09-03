Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood

On his 49th birthday, Vivek Oberoi stands tall not just as a Bollywood actor but as a multifaceted entrepreneur. With interests spanning real estate, education, events, luxury brands, and startups, he has proved that his journey beyond cinema is equally inspiring and impactful.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who turns 49 today, is remembered for his charming performances in the early 2000s but is now equally admired for his sharp business instincts. Over time, he has transitioned from being a star on the silver screen to a successful entrepreneur with a remarkable net worth of around Rs 1,200 crore in 2025. His journey is a blend of cinema, smart investments, and bold ventures across industries.

From reel to real: Acting career and beyond

Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Company and soon earned fame with hits like Saathiya. His acting career, which still contributes significantly to his wealth, laid the foundation for his popularity and recognition. However, he always believed in looking beyond films. Using his celebrity status as a launchpad, he steadily carved a niche for himself in the world of business. Today, his financial success comes not just from acting but from carefully chosen ventures that showcase his entrepreneurial vision.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

Diverse business empire

One of actor's strongest bets has been real estate, especially in Dubai, where he has invested in large-scale projects that add immense value to his portfolio. Among them, the Rs 2,300 crore Aqua Arc project stands out as a prime example of his ambition and foresight. He has also ventured into the events space with an interest in an event management company that handles high-profile shows and corporate gatherings. His passion for education led him to co-found Swarnim University, where he has played a key role in shaping future innovators and leaders.

Beyond real estate and education, Vivek Oberoi has forayed into luxury consumer brands by promoting lab-grown diamonds, tapping into a growing global market for sustainable luxury. His role as an angel investor further highlights his knack for spotting potential, as he backs promising startups across technology, lifestyle, and finance. These ventures collectively fuel his business empire, making him one of the most diversified actor-entrepreneurs in India.

