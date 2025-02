After Samay Raina shared a post on social media, Vivek Agnihotri responded with a tweet, emphasising that the outrage over vulgarity in comedy is selective and hypocritical.

Vivek Agnihotri is known for telling powerful, real, and often untold stories on screen. Recently, he weighed in on the highly discussed controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina and his dark comedy.

TECHNOLOGY VS SOCIAL MORALS:

The Case of Samay Raina and the Digital Generation



In the last two decades, technology has evolved at an unprecedented pace. But while technology is the product of the human mind, the human brain itself is not designed to adapt as quickly as its own… pic.twitter.com/c1D4glNCPJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 13, 2025

In his tweet, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri highlighted how Samay Raina is a product of the digital era, which many with an analogue mindset struggle to understand, leading to an existential divide.

He wrote, "In the last two decades, technology has evolved at an unprecedented pace. But while technology is the product of the human mind, the human brain itself is not designed to adapt as quickly as its own creation. This gap has created a moral and cultural conflict—an inability to distinguish between what is genuinely wrong and what is merely different."

He added, "Samay Raina ( @ReheSamay ) is a product of this new digital era. Anyone with an analogue-wired mind struggles to understand him or his audience. It’s not just about comedy—it’s about an entirely different way of thinking. Today’s parents don’t understand their digital-native kids. Teachers face the same disconnect. Employers too. The divide isn’t just generational—it’s existential. The analogue generation grew up in a world of physical experiences, insecurity, and social hierarchies, yet remained rooted in reality."

He further mentioned, "The digital generation, by contrast, is secure in its virtual existence, detached from traditional social constructs, and unburdened by physical constraints. This fundamental difference makes mutual understanding almost impossible. For centuries, politics, religion, and moral policing have thrived on controlling society. But this control is slipping away. The digital generation does not seek validation from traditional structures. Their sense of identity isn’t tied to caste, class, or societal expectations."

Vivek Agnihotri further added "That’s why politicians, religious institutions, and moral authorities have failed to dominate platforms like Instagram—an unprecedented failure in a country where politics has historically controlled everything. The outrage over vulgarity in comedy is selective and hypocritical. India has always had social space for irreverent humor —wedding songs, Holi celebrations, Tepa Sammelans, Gadha Sammelans, Nautanki, Parsi theatre, double-meaning Bollywood dialogues, and poetry gatherings (Kavi Sammelans and Mushairas) have all been filled with innuendos, satire, and social defiance. But as political and religious forces tighten their grip, these art forms are dying."

:Comedians like Samay Raina are merely filling that void. The real question is: What happens if the digital generation turns the mirror around? What if they unite and expose the vulgarity, hate, and double standards of politicians, religious leaders, and legacy media? Will they be silenced too? I strongly believe, comedy is a social issue; let society decide its morality. Politics and religion have no authority to interfere. That’s why, trolling on social media is acceptable but debating it in the parliament is a total waste of country’s productivity. Just because you have the power to destroy young creators doesn’t mean you should wield it recklessly. A knife in hand does not justify murder. If we truly care about our society, we should nurture creative minds, not lynch them. A society built on #CreativeConsciousness is the only one that can thrive in modern times. Anything else is just resistance to the inevitable. Dear @ReheSamay , all I can say is this: तुम्हें टूटना नहीं है, तुम्हें हारना नहीं है। तुम्हें सिर्फ़ सीखना है। Learn from the waves of the sea, aur yehi jeevan bhi hai," he concluded.

