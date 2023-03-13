Vivek Agnihotri congratulates SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Kartiki, Guneet Monga for 'making India proud' at Oscars 2023

Credit: Vivek Agnihotri/ Instagram

On Monday, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and congratulated RRR and The Elephant Whisperers team for winning at Oscars 2023. He penned a note for SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Kartiki, Guneet Monga for making ‘India proud.’

The Kashmir Files director tweeted, “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers This is the year of Indian cinema.”

Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli

For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow!



Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers



This is the year of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/jeQIIGXUc4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 13, 2023

It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. RRR’s power-packed song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

On the occasion, several Indian celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. Taking to Twitter, actor Rajinikanth wrote, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians."

My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 13, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra shared a collage picture on his stories and wrote, "A truly historic sight to wake up to! Congratulations to the teams of #ElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu for grabbing the win at the Academy awards for Best documentary short film and Best Original Song respectively."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Making India proud. Congratulations team RRR and Elephant whisperers." Actor Kajol wrote, "And they have done it. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for winning the academy awards for the best original song and short documentary."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Big congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga The Elephant Whisperers on winning The Academy award for the best Documentary short and also MM Keeravani with Chandrabose for Best original song creating Oscar history this year."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their Oscar wins. It’s a proud moment." (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Naatu Naatu wins at Oscars: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut congratulate RRR team