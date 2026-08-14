Vishwanath and Sons X review: Suriya-starrer is 'blockbuster, excellent emotional family entertainer', say netizens

Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, has opened to positive early reviews. Directed by Venky Atluri, the family drama is being praised for its emotional depth, humour, performances and Suriya's fresh avatar, with viewers calling it a breezy, feel-good entertainer.

After the blockbuster success of Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya has returned to the big screen in a strikingly different avatar with Vishwanath And Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil family drama also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Also released in a dubbed Telugu version, the film hit theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. Suriya's fans turned up in large numbers for the film's first-day shows, and early viewers have since taken to social media to share their reactions. Going by the initial reviews, Vishwanath And Sons appears to have struck the right chord with audiences, particularly with its blend of emotions, humour and family-friendly entertainment.

Suriya's performance gets thumbs up

Sharing his review on X, one user called the film a "BLOCKBUSTER" and praised its emotional core, humour, music and performances. The user wrote, "#VishwanathAndSons [4/5] : BLOCKBUSTER! Excellent Fun emotional family entertainer! A clean humor movie with right balance of emotions.. Good song , dance and action. @Suriya_offl is simply superb! The one is always Nadippin Nayagan! @_mamithabaiju is the soul of the film! She is fabulous @realradikaa is perfect @gvprakash excellent BGM and songs #VenkyAtluri writing is too good and direction. You can't ask for a Better family entertainer for 6 to 60 than VAS."

Another netizen drew a comparison between Suriya's two releases, writing, "#Karuppu — MASS #VishwanathAndSons — CLASS. A hero who has always diversified across genres and continues to experiment with new patterns and fresh stories. @Suriya_offl If you’re looking for a breezy, feel-good family entertainer, book your tickets for #VAS now."

A third viewer rated the film 3.5/5 and highlighted Suriya’s return to romance, along with Venky Atluri’s handling of the film’s age-gap relationship. "#VishwanathAndSons Review: Breezy Family Entertainer! My Rating : 3.5/5 It is #Suriya’s return to romance and he does it in style and director #VenkyAtluri portrays the story about age-gap relationship with sensitivity and finesse. Overall it is an enjoyable, clean, family entertainer", the review read.

Mamitha Baiju emerges as a highlight

Another review gave the film 3.75 stars, praising its mature themes, emotional depth and Suriya’s restrained performance. "#VishwanathAndSons - 3.75 stars. A movie that feels like a tight, warm hug. A very mature film (treated lightheartedly) with respect to the themes it touches and how beautifully it explores in the commercial cinema space. A lot is benefited by the strong drama and the heartwarming emotional moments. The role strips #Suriya off all the star trapping and presents him in a very measured and realistic performance. @_mamithabaiju is the soul of the film and she holds it together with her live-wire performance", read the review.

#VishwanathAndSons [4/5] : BLOCKBUSTER!



Excellent Fun emotional family entertainer!



A clean humor movie with right balance of emotions.. Good song , dance and action.. @Suriya_offl is simply superb! The one is always Nadippin Nayagan! @_mamithabaiju is the soul of… pic.twitter.com/Va5Sq5oEzN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2026

#Karuppu — MASS #VishwanathAndSons — CLASS



A hero who has always diversified across genres and continues to experiment with new patterns and fresh stories. @Suriya_offl Sir



If you’re looking for a breezy, feel-good family entertainer, book your tickets for #VAS now …… — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons Review :

Breezy Family Entertainer!



My Rating : 3.5/5



It is #Suriya’s return to romance and he does it in style and director #VenkyAtluri portrays the story about age-gap relationship with sensitivity and finesse.



The first half is a terrific fun ride as… pic.twitter.com/DxqKY8nUG0 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons - 3.75 stars. A movie that feels like a tight, warm hug. A very mature film (treated lightheartedly) with respect to the themes it touches and how beautifully it explores in the commercial cinema space. A lot is benefited by the strong drama and the… pic.twitter.com/l9U7uLbh2p — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 14, 2026

What is Vishwanath and Sons about?

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter. When he turns to surrogacy to fulfil his family’s expectations, an unexpected medical crisis involving the newborn leads to an unconventional emotional bond and romance between him and the surrogate mother, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju.

With early audiences praising its performances, emotional moments and clean family-friendly treatment, Vishwanath And Sons has opened its theatrical run on a positive note.

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