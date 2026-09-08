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Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya-starrer blockbuster film

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, which grossed Rs 205.50 crore worldwide, is set for its Netflix premiere on September 11. The Venky Atluri directorial, also starring Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, will stream in five languages.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya-starrer blockbuster film
Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date
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Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons is all set to arrive on OTT, barely a month after its theatrical release. The Tamil family drama, which emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, will begin streaming on Netflix from September 11, giving fans a chance to watch the Suriya-starrer from the comfort of their homes. Released worldwide on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, Vishwanath and Sons was directed by Venky Atluri and featured Suriya in the lead role. Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon also played pivotal roles in the film. It was released alongside its dubbed Telugu version and received positive responses from both critics and audiences. Its combination of emotion, humour, romance and family-friendly entertainment struck a chord with viewers.

Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date, platform

Now, Vishwanath and Sons is making its digital debut on Netflix on September 11. The film will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Announcing the OTT release on social media, Netflix shared the film's poster and introduced Suriya's character, Sanjay Vishwanath, with the caption: "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father. Watch Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, out 11 September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection

Meanwhile, Vishwanath and Sons enjoyed a strong theatrical run and emerged as a blockbuster success. The Suriya-starrer earned Rs 121.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 205.50 crore worldwide. With these impressive numbers, Vishwanath and Sons became the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, behind Karuppu and Jana Nayagan. Interestingly, Suriya also headlined *Karuppu*, which marked his comeback at the box office. The film collected Rs 196 crore net in India and grossed Rs 310 crore worldwide. Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, his final film before his political career takes centre stage, earned Rs 197 crore net in India and Rs 324 crore worldwide.

Vishwanath and Sons story

The film revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter who finds himself under immense pressure to live up to his family’s expectations. Determined to experience fatherhood on his own terms, Sanjay chooses surrogacy. However, his carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn when his newborn daughter faces a medical crisis. As Sanjay struggles to deal with the situation, he develops a deep emotional connection with Maddy, the surrogate mother played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as an unconventional arrangement gradually evolves into an unexpected relationship, bringing romance, emotional conflict and complications into Sanjay’s otherwise carefully controlled life.

READ | National Film Awards to move out of Delhi for first time in 72 years, Gujarat to host ceremony on this date

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