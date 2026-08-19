Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju-starrer slows down, can it beat Karuppu?

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 6.35 crore on day 5, an 18% drop from Monday, taking its India net to Rs 72.30 crore. With Rs 45 crore overseas, it has earned Rs 128.60 crore worldwide so far. However, matching Karuppu's Rs 310.12 crore worldwide haul remains a tough challenge.

After the blockbuster success of Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya has returned to the big screen in 2026 in a vastly different avatar with Vishwanath and Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil family drama also features Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Released alongside its Telugu-dubbed version on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, the film has struck a chord with audiences with its mix of emotion, humour and family-friendly entertainment.

How much did Vishwanath and Sons earn on its first Tuesday?

Suriya's latest film Vishwanath and Sons witnessed a 62% drop in collections on its first Monday, earning Rs 7.80 crore net in India on its fourth day. The film saw a further 18% decline on Day 5, collecting Rs 6.35 crore. With this, the Tamil family drama’s domestic net collection has climbed to Rs 72.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 83.60 crore. The film also added Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on its fifth day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45 crore. Vishwanath and Sons has now amassed Rs 128.60 crore worldwide.

Can Vishwanath and Sons beat Karuppu?

The biggest hurdle for Vishwanath and Sons is the enormous benchmark set by Suriya's previous release, Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026, earning Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, including Rs 228.97 crore in India and Rs 81.15 crore overseas. Its India net collection stood at Rs 198.18 crore, according to Sacnilk. Vishwanath and Sons* got off to a strong start, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. However, the film has since witnessed a slowdown at the box office. While its opening run has been impressive, surpassing Karuppu's blockbuster lifetime haul now appears to be a far more challenging proposition.

What is Vishwanath and Sons about?

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter who finds himself under pressure to fulfil his family’s expectations. Seeking to embrace fatherhood on his own terms, he turns to surrogacy. But an unexpected medical crisis involving his newborn daughter upends the carefully structured life he has built. As Sanjay struggles to navigate the crisis, he forms a deep emotional bond with Maddy, the surrogate mother played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as an unconventional arrangement gradually evolves into an unexpected relationship, bringing romance, emotion and a series of complications into Sanjay’s life.

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