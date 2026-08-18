Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 4: Suriya film holds well on first Monday, mints Rs 120 crore globally

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons witnessed an expected 62% drop in collections but remained steady, earning Rs 7.80 crore net in India on its first Monday. The film's India net collection stands at Rs 65.95 crore, and its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 121.27 crore.

After the blockbuster success of Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya has returned to the big screen in 2026 a strikingly different avatar with Vishwanath and Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil family drama also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Released alongside its dubbed Telugu version on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, the film has connected with audiences with its blend of emotion, humour and family-friendly entertainment.

How much did Vishwanath and Sons earn on its first Monday?

Suriya's latest film earned Rs 58.15 crore net in India and Rs 110.22 crore gross worldwide during its opening weekend. On its fourth day, the film witnessed an expected 62% drop in collections but remained steady, earning Rs 7.80 crore net in India on its first Monday. With this, Vishwanath and Sons has taken its India net collection to Rs 65.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 76.27 crore. The film added another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on day 4, taking its overseas gross to Rs 45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 121.27 crore.

Can Vishwanath and Sons beat Karuppu?

The biggest challenge for Vishwanath and Sons is the massive benchmark set by Suriya's previous release, Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026, grossing Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, including Rs 228.97 crore in India and Rs 81.15 crore overseas. Its India net collection stood at Rs 198.18 crore, according to Sacnilk. Vishwanath and Sons has made an impressive start, crossing the Rs 120 crore mark worldwide in its first four days. However, matching Karuppu's blockbuster lifetime haul will be a much tougher task. The film's prospects will now depend on whether it can maintain strong collections in the coming days.

What is Vishwanath and Sons about?

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter who finds himself struggling to live up to his family's expectations. He eventually opts for surrogacy, hoping to embrace fatherhood on his own terms. However, an unexpected medical crisis involving his newborn daughter throws his carefully planned life into turmoil. As Sanjay navigates the crisis, he develops a deep emotional bond with Maddy, the surrogate mother played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as an unconventional arrangement gradually transforms into an unlikely relationship, bringing emotion, romance and unexpected complications into Sanjay's life.

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