Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 3: Suriya film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in opening weekend

The biggest challenge before Vishwanath and Sons is the formidable benchmark set by Suriya's previous release, Karuppu. Much will now depend on whether the Venky Atluri directorial can sustain its momentum beyond the Independence Day weekend and maintain strong collections through the coming weeks.

After the blockbuster success of Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya has returned to the big screen in a strikingly different avatar with Vishwanath and Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil family drama stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Released alongside its dubbed Telugu version on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, the film has struck a chord with audiences for its mix of emotion, humour and family-friendly entertainment.

How much did Vishwanath and Sons earn in its opening weekend?

Suriya's latest has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. On its third day, Vishwanath and Sons recorded an India net collection of Rs 20.55 crore, taking its India net total to Rs 58.15 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 67.22 crore. The film has also maintained a strong overseas run, earning Rs 10 crore on day three and taking its overseas gross to Rs 43 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 110.22 crore.

Can Vishwanath and Sons beat Karuppu?

The biggest challenge before Vishwanath and Sons is the formidable benchmark set by Suriya's previous release, Karuppu. The RJ Balaji directorial emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026, grossing Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, including Rs 228.97 crore from India and Rs 81.15 crore overseas. Its India net collection stood at Rs 198.18 crore, according to Sacnilk. Vishwanath and Sons has already made an impressive start, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. However, matching Karuppu's blockbuster lifetime haul will be a far bigger challenge. Much will now depend on whether the Venky Atluri directorial can sustain its momentum beyond the Independence Day weekend and maintain strong collections through the coming weeks.

What is Vishwanath and Sons about?

The film centres on Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter who finds himself under pressure to fulfil his family's expectations. He eventually turns to surrogacy, hoping to embrace fatherhood on his own terms. But an unexpected medical crisis involving the newborn throws his carefully planned life into turmoil. In the process, Sanjay develops a deep emotional connection with Maddy, the surrogate mother played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as an extraordinary situation gradually evolves into an unlikely bond and romance.

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