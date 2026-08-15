Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 1: Suriya film takes strong start, mints Rs 27.50 crore worldwide

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons opened to Rs 15.15 crore net in India, with its Tamil and Telugu versions contributing Rs 9.15 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively. The family drama grossed Rs 27.51 crore worldwide. The Venky Atluri directorial also features Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar.

After delivering the blockbuster hit Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya has returned to theatres in a vastly different avatar with Vishwanath and Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil family drama features Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Released alongside a dubbed Telugu version on August 14, during the Independence Day weekend, the film has won praise from audiences and critics for its mix of emotion, humour and family-friendly entertainment.

Vishwanath and Sons takes solid opening

Vishwanath and Sons opened with a net collection of Rs 15.15 crore in India across 5,034 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 9.15 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 6 crore. The film recorded an India gross of Rs 17.51 crore. Overseas, the Suriya-starrer earned Rs 10 crore gross, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.51 crore. The box office figures are based on data from trade tracking portal Sacnilk.

What is Vishwanath and Sons about?

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter. To fulfil his family's expectations, Sanjay opts for surrogacy. However, an unexpected medical crisis involving the newborn changes everything, leading to an unusual emotional connection and romance between Sanjay and the surrogate mother, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju.

Suriya's Karuppu sets the benchmark for Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons arrives on the back of Suriya’s blockbuster Karuppu, which emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu grossed Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, including Rs 228.97 crore from India and Rs 81.15 crore from overseas, while its India net collection stood at Rs 198.18 crore.

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