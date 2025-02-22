Vishwak Sen's Laila was heavily criticised for its vulgar dialogues and double meaning innuendos with some audiences even calling it "the worst Telugu film ever made."

Headlined by Vishwak Sen, the Telugu adult comedy Laila was released in the theatres on February 14. The film was heavily criticised for its vulgar dialogues and double meaning innuendos with some audiences even calling it "the worst Telugu film ever made." The movie also bombed at the box office and earned just Rs 4.80 crore in its first week at the global box office.

Reacting to his film's commercial failure, Vishwak Sen has now apologised to fans in a heartfelt note and promised that his future films will not cross the line of vulagrity. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a note that read, "I acknowledge that my recent films haven't met expectations. My last film received constructive criticism, which I wholeheartedly accept."

Apologising to his fans, Sen further added, "To my well-wishers and those who believe in me, I sincerely apologize. My intention has always been to bring something fresh to the audience, and I deeply respect the feedback I've received. Moving forward, I promise that whether my films are class or mass, they will never cross the line into vulgarity. If I make a bad film, you have every right to criticize me because it was you who stood by me with unconditional love when I had no one."

Promising to bounce back with a strong project, the actor concluded, "Since the beginning of my career, I have chosen stories that connected with you, and I will continue to do so. But from now on, it won't just be about making good films - every single scene of mine will count. I also want to take his moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the producers and distributors who have placed their trust in me and supported my journey. A special thank you to my backbone - the directors and writers who have shaped me into the actor I am today. Thank you for all your constructive criticism. I will be back soon with a strong and promising project. Until then, I truly appreciate your unwavering support through my highs and lows. It means the world to me."

Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila featured Vishwak Sen in the dual role of Sonu and Laila. The film also starred Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Vardhan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Abhimanyu Singh, and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.