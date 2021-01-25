Vishnu Vishal shares his side of story after neighbour calls him 'drunkard', accuses of creating ruckus

After being accused and called 'drunkard' by a neighbour, Vishnu Vishal released a statement wherein he shared his side of the story. It so happened that the actor hosted a small get together at his residence. But the neighbours alleged about the flat being overcrowded and that Vishnu created a ruckus after consuming alcohol. In his statement, the actor clarified that he didn't consume alcohol but there was alcohol served to the guests.

Vishnu wrote, "Since the day I have come I am being accused by an apartment owner on the first floor. They have misbehaved with my staff, me and my guests who come to see me. It was my movie DOPS birthday. I had a small get together in my apartment. I have been off alcohol for my workout and body. But yes alcohol was served to the guests just like how any party has alcohol served and I don’t see anything wrong with it. Our privacy was invaded. I very politely spoke to the police. The owner used an abusive word and just like any human being I am bound to respond to that I used some words back."

Talking about the police complaint, the actor added, "Police knew I was not wrong so they left. As always being in media and being a police officer’s son it's easy to accuse me and easy for people to believe... I hope the media and public always don’t judge things without knowing both sides of the story. I normally don’t like to give too much explanation but terming me a drunkard and using the word 'koothadi' in a wrong way is a disgrace to my career and movie industry. I will not keep quiet. Last but not the least I decided long back to move away from this place, I was just waiting for my movie shoot to get over. This is not my weakness but I do not have time to fight this unnecessary legal battle. I have a lot of work to do for my fans and well-wishers."

Badminton star and Vishnu's fiancee Jwala Gutta replied to him on his statement by tweeting, "Your work will answer all your critics... The way u have evolved is showing not only in your work also ur body and face... And it’s your house which you pay for... No one has the right to question you whether you invite 10 or 100 or 300 for a house party! You don’t need to explain!"

Vishnu replied to her by writing, "You all told me to give a complaint first but I refused... This is how it ends... Me being shown as the wrong one. Hmm..."

While Gutta concluded by stating, "Be nice to people who deserve it...by keeping quiet to the bullies is like encouraging them!!! Don’t worry nobody can tarnish what u have achieved..."

Meanwhile, Vishnu and Jwala have been engaged since 2020.