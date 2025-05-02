Vishnu Prasad's journey in the Malayalam entertainment industry was marked by notable performances and personal challenges. His contributions to cinema and television remain cherished by fans and peers alike.

Early acting days



Vishnu Prasad began his film career in Tamil cinema with the movie Kasi, directed by Vinayan. His performance drew attention for its depth and promise, opening doors for him in Malayalam films.

Entry into Malayalam cinema



He made a mark in Malayalam cinema with roles in notable films like Kaiyethum Doorathu, Runway, Mampazhakkalam, and Lion. Though mostly in supporting roles, he earned praise for his natural screen presence.

Rise through television



Vishnu gained wide recognition with his role as Venugopan in the popular Malayalam serial Sthreepadham. His emotional depth and strong performance made him a household name across Kerala.

Versatility in roles



He played a variety of characters across genres, from drama to family roles which showcased his range and adaptability as an actor. His performances were often appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Lasting legacy



Vishnu Prasad passed away on May 1, 2025, leaving behind a modest but impactful body of work in Malayalam cinema and television. His performances continue to be remembered by viewers who admired his talent and dedication.