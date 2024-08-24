Twitter
Entertainment

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

Vishnu Manchu writes a letter to CINTAA over Arshad Warsi's 'Prabhas looked like a joker' in Kalki 2898 AD remark.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: 'He should be…'
Arshad Warsi and Vishnu Manchu
Arshad Warsi recently grabbed headlines for his comment on Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He received flak from the Telugu actors and fans for saying that Prabhas looked like a “joker”. Now, Vishnu Manchu, Movie Artistes Association president, has written a letter to the Poonam Dhillon-led Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) raising concerns over the actor's comment. 

In his letter, Vishnu Manchu said that Arshad Warsi's comment has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans. The letter read, "While we respect and acknowledge the right of every individual to express their views, it is with regret that I must address a very belittling comment he made about actor Mr Prabhas. Mr Warsi’s comment has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans.”

In the letter, Vishnu Manchu further wrote that in the age of social media, ‘every word can quickly escalate into widespread debate’ and that as a public figure, he (Arshad Warsi) should’ve ‘exercised caution in the expression’. He stated, “Mr. Warsi’s remark, unfortunately, has created unnecessary negativity among cinema lovers and within our fraternity. We request that Mr Arshad Warsi be advised to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future. It is essential that we maintain the dignity and respect that each of our colleagues deserve, regardless of their regional affiliation.” 

What Arshad Warsi said? 
Earlier, in an interview with Samdish on his YouTube channel, talking about Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad Warsi said, “I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand).” This statement went viral on social media. While Arshad's fans defended the actor's statement, some even slammed the actor for the same. 

