Vishnu Manchu hints fight with Manchu Manoj part of reality show House of Manchus, shares teaser; Lakshmi refutes

Vishnu Manchu-Manoj Manchu

A week after Vishnu Machu's brother Manchu Manoj shared a video of the former assaulting their relatives and close aides, Vishnu shared the argument video as a part of the promo of the upcoming reality show, House of Manchus.

The tension between the Manchu brothers has attracted headlines across the country. The recent video of Vishnu added fuel to the rumours of their troubled paradise. However, according to Vishnu, this is part of a reality show that will revolve around and record the lives of the family. Vishnu dropped the promo on his Instagram and captioned it saying, "This is just the beginning."

Here's the video

In the promo, Vishnu's father and veteran actor Mohan Babu is also seen having some serious discussions with the family members. In a report of Etimes, a member of Vishnu’s team told, "Vishnu has planned a reality show called House of Manchus, which will be a lot like Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Everyone in the Manchu family will be a part of it, and the cameras will follow them around to document their daily lives. They have been filming for six months.” However, when asked if the viral argument video was also part of the show, the source did not comment and stated that it’s too soon to talk about any of it.

The infamous altercation video was recorded at Vishnu and Manoj's aide, Saradhi’s house. The video was later deleted by Manoj, but it went viral. When Lakshmi was asked about her participation in Vishnu's show, she told the portal, "No, I have not shot for any reality show."

On the other side, a team member from Manchu Manoj said the actor was only there on the day of the altercation because Saradhi’s wife had called him for assistance. Manoj was not part of any reality show and hardly had anything to do with the fight, either. "He’s not involved in it because he’s busy with work and Mounika,” the source told the portal. House of Manchus will stream in 2023.