Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'

Sai Dhanshika and Vishal announced that they were in love at the audio launch of event of Dhanshika's film Yogi Da in May.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Famous Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika, who had announced in May this year that they were in love with each other, on Friday got engaged in the presence of close family and friends. It may be recalled that the couple had announced in May that they were to get married on August 29, which also happens to be Vishal's birthday. However, the couple chose to get engaged on the actor's birthday.

Vishal, who posted pictures of their engagement on his social media timelines, wrote, "Thank you all you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards."

Sai Dhanshika and Vishal announced that they were in love at the audio launch of event of Dhanshika's film Yogi Da. Dhanshika, while speaking at the audio and trailer launch of the film 'Yogi Da' in May this year, had said, "This morning, there was a news report. After that, Vishal and I spoke to each other before coming here. We agreed to only say that we had been friends with each other for 15 years.

"However, there is nothing to hide from you (the media) whom we consider family. We have decided to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years. Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently and it(love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it. We realised that this was going to lead to marriage. So why wait? There is only one thing. I want him to be happy," she said and turning around to Vishal, who was on stage, said, "I love you."

Vishal, who had turned up for the event for Dhanshika, spoke next. The actor began his speech by recalling a vow he had made several years ago that he would get married only after completing the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building. He said, "I told actor Karthi, I am going to put a chair at the site where the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is taking place. Karthi is the one who is looking after the construction activities. I told him, until you finish, I am not going to leave the place because my wedding has been fixed. I have also got a bride. With the permission of the bride's dad, who is present here, I would like to announce the bride's name as Sai Dhanshika."

The actor further said, "I want to, I love to and I am going to marry Dhansika. A wonderful person. Both of us understand each other very well. Yes, Dhanshika and I are going to get married. I think I am a very fortunate person. God always saves the best for the last. That way, I think he has saved Dhansika for the last. We are going to lead a very positive and lovely life. We have good understanding now and it will always be there."

Actor Vishal also said that Dhanshika would continue to act after the wedding as well. "She has talent and it shouldn't be stopped," he stated and added, "Dhansika is my soulmate. I wholeheartedly love her."

