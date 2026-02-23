Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'

Vishal Bhardwaj hinted at a film with Shah Rukh Khan, praising his talent and warmth. Fans hope a 'miracle' this year will make the collaboration happen. The project, if confirmed, would be a first-time partnership between the two creative giants.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently thrilled fans by hinting at a film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He revealed that he has wanted to become Shah Rukh's movie partner since his childhood and he presented story concepts to the O' Romeo production team. Bhardwaj described Shah Rukh as both talented and warm because the actor maintains hope for future projects through his positive responses.

Fans are excited for a possible film:

Vishal expressed his belief that a partnership with Shah Rukh will definitely take place, although no formal declaration has been made. He expressed his desire for a “miracle” to occur this year. The statement created a buzz among fans who now await confirmation about the upcoming movie collaboration between the two artists.

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for making artistic and critically acclaimed films. He has shared screen time with famous actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Tabu and the late Irrfan Khan. The filmmaker and audience members will find this potential collaboration to be special because Shah Rukh Khan has never worked with him throughout his entire filmmaking career.

Current projects and plans:

Bhardwaj currently spends his time bringing attention to his latest film O' Romeo, which he released during Valentine's Week and which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Shah Rukh Khan currently works on his next movie, King, which Siddharth Anand directs and which will premiere on December 24 2026.

Fans of both Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly watching for updates because they hope this dream collaboration will finally happen. The project would unite one of India's top directors with the country's most popular actor, which creates expectations for an extraordinary film experience.