Vishal Ahuja Wants to Cheer People With Relatable Content on Dank Story Page

With his wicked sense of humour, Vishal Ahuja has captured the hearts of many. Ahuja is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has always desired a different path in life. He launched a "Dank Story" social media page on a number of sites in 2017. On his Facebook, Vishal once posted jokes, memes, amusing quotes, and videos. He had no idea that in a short period of time, a larger audience would be drawn and make him an internet star.

One could wonder what Vishal did to ensure that Dank Story is seen by a growing number of individuals. The social media celebrity responds by saying that he has always been honest and committed to his page. Vishal Ahuja's @dankstory account on Instagram has grown significantly since 2017. Ahuja's page has grown from 50 followers to more than 442k followers, reaching the audience he always desired. There is an increase in followers on the page each month.

About Dank Story and his personal success, Vishal claims: "I only intended for the page to make people around me laugh when I first started it. I began to receive positive feedback from friends and acquaintances. My jokes, memes, and videos quickly gained more fans as they became more relatable. More and more people started sharing my posts. Once I made a loyal follower/fan base, there was no stopping.

Vishal Ahuja's Dank Story is a hub of all the amusing and relatable content. Anyone will smile because of Ahuja's incredible sense of humour. The admin/founder of Dank Story hopes to continue producing such original and humorous stuff that would make people smile. He often posts comedy clips that make his followers laugh a lot.

Ahuja shares, "Every day, the smiles, DMs, and comments of others motivated me to keep going. I've always wanted to make others laugh and smile."

Check out the page

https://www.instagram.com/dankstory/?hl=en

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.