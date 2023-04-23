Search icon
Virupaksha box office collection day 2: Sai Dharam Tej breaks record of his previous film, earns Rs 9.15 crore

On Saturday, Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha beat the second-day collection of his previous film, Republic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Virupaksha box office collection day 2: Sai Dharam Tej's horror-thriller Virupaksha has impressed moviegoers and the actor's fans are calling it a paisa-wasool entertainer. The film was released on April 21 with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but the film manage to perform well in the Telugu market. 

As per the report of Sacnilk, on the first day, Virupaksha collected Rs 7.40 crores. The film saw an upward trend and witnessed a jumped 23% on Saturday. Virupaksha earned Rs 9.50 crores on Saturday, and in two days, the film minted Rs 16 crores. When it comes to comparison, Sai Varun Tej has beaten his own record. Tej's last film Republic (2021) earned around 5 crores in the first two days of release. 

Virupaksha earned recognition not only from moviegoers but from colleagues as well. Major star Adivi Sesh praised Virupaksha and shared a long note of application on Twitter. In his tweet, Adivi wrote, "LOVED #Virupaksha ! Superbly entertaining film. Please dub this into all major Indian languages urgently! This NEEDS to be an All Indian film." He further wrote, "@IamSaiDharamTej Brooo urgent ga kalisi I’ll give you a massive hug. @iamsamyuktha_Is stunning in her role! @karthikdandu86. WHAT craft you have brought through all the amazing technicians. The core idea is great & the screenplay from @SukumarWritings is MASTERFUL. Biggest congratulations to @SVCCofficial to back such a unique and grand vision. Congratulations Prasad garu & Baapi garu." 

As per the report of the data collection site Sacnilk, Virupaksha is expected to earn more than 9 crores on Sunday as well. As per the prediction, Virupaksha will collect around Rs 25 crores in the first weekend. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and Pushpa director Sukumar wrote the screenplay of the film. 

