VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's walks down mountain aisle to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony

The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took place on February 26 in Udaipur, surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple chose the picturesque city of Udaipur as the backdrop for their special day, with the ceremony taking place at Mementos by ITC Hotels..

According to a Hindustan Times report, Rahmika Manndhana chose to walk down a mountain aisle to tie the knot with her love of the life, Vijay Deverakonda.

A sweet surprise for the paparazzi

After the ceremony, the actors' team surprised the paparazzi and media personnel present with a sweet treat. The couple's team handed out boxes of kaju barfi by Prabhuji Pure Foods, with Rashmika's picture on it, looking radiant and celebratory. The paparazzi were thrilled to receive the uju box, and the team also distributed sweets to little children outside the hotel, making sure to include them in the celebration.

The couple, who got engaged in Hyderabad in October last year, chose to name their wedding "The Wedding of VIROSH". In a joint statement, they expressed their gratitude to their loved ones, saying, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour."

About Virosh wedding

The wedding festivities began on Monday with the Virosh Premier League, followed by pool games and sangeet on Tuesday. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday, setting the tone for the big day. The wedding ceremony began at 8 AM and concluded at 10.10 AM, with the couple exchanging vows in an intimate setting.

Guests at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda's wedding

The wedding saw the presence of several celebrities and loved ones, including Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shravya Varma, among others. The couple is yet to release their wedding pictures, but the excitement is palpable as fans and well-wishers eagerly await the first glimpses of the newlyweds.