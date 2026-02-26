VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

Indira Krishnan congratulated Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on their Udaipur wedding. The private ceremony blended Telugu and Kodava traditions and fans celebrated the couple’s union online.

Actor Indira Krishnan recently shared her happiness for her co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on their wedding and new journey together. The couple received Indira's supportive message after she worked with Rashmika. The fans instantly recognised the couple's wedding as one of the most discussed events in the entertainment industry because the couple who played 'VIROSH' received widespread popularity.

A special wedding celebration:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The wedding included a traditional Telugu ceremony in the morning for Vijay's family and a Kodava ritual later in the day to honour Rashmika's heritage. The celebrations included personal elements which featured emotional performances and musical acts together with decorations that displayed the cultural heritage of both families. The private event required only close friends and family to attend, which created an intimate atmosphere for making lasting memories.

Fans and social media buzz:

The wedding ceremony attracted a large number of guests who used social media platforms to share their congratulations with the newlyweds. The online community celebrated VIROSH's new chapter while their marriage brought excitement to the virtual space. The couple's joyful relationship received public attention through wedding videos and photos, which included Rashmika's dance performance dedicated to Vijay at the sangeet. Indira Krishnan's message created more excitement about the film project as she showed support from her industry colleagues and friends.

A memorable beginning:

The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is being remembered not only for its elegance and traditions but also for the heartfelt connections shared by family, friends and co-stars. Indira Krishnan’s congratulations reflect the warmth and admiration within the industry. As VIROSH begins their new journey together, fans and colleagues continue to celebrate the couple’s love, making this occasion a truly special moment for everyone involved.