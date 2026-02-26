FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards

Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement

India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

Indira Krishnan congratulated Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on their Udaipur wedding. The private ceremony blended Telugu and Kodava traditions and fans celebrated the couple’s union online.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Indira Krishnan recently shared her happiness for her co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on their wedding and new journey together. The couple received Indira's supportive message after she worked with Rashmika. The fans instantly recognised the couple's wedding as one of the most discussed events in the entertainment industry because the couple who played 'VIROSH' received widespread popularity.

A special wedding celebration: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The wedding included a traditional Telugu ceremony in the morning for Vijay's family and a Kodava ritual later in the day to honour Rashmika's heritage. The celebrations included personal elements which featured emotional performances and musical acts together with decorations that displayed the cultural heritage of both families. The private event required only close friends and family to attend, which created an intimate atmosphere for making lasting memories.

Fans and social media buzz:

The wedding ceremony attracted a large number of guests who used social media platforms to share their congratulations with the newlyweds. The online community celebrated VIROSH's new chapter while their marriage brought excitement to the virtual space. The couple's joyful relationship received public attention through wedding videos and photos, which included Rashmika's dance performance dedicated to Vijay at the sangeet. Indira Krishnan's message created more excitement about the film project as she showed support from her industry colleagues and friends.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

A memorable beginning:

The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is being remembered not only for its elegance and traditions but also for the heartfelt connections shared by family, friends and co-stars. Indira Krishnan’s congratulations reflect the warmth and admiration within the industry. As VIROSH begins their new journey together, fans and colleagues continue to celebrate the couple’s love, making this occasion a truly special moment for everyone involved.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches
Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory
India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks
India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after talks
VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda
VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement