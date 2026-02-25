VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting ready for their big wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Fans call it the VIROSH Wedding, combining their names. Before the wedding, the couple had their Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies, full of fun, love and family moments.

Haldi and colourful pre-wedding rituals:

The Sangeet venue used beautiful pictures of Rashmika and Vijay to show their journey together. The fans received a special treat because they could see private moments that were not available to the public. The couple entered the venue hand in hand, surrounded by flowers and lights. The celebrations included more than physical appearance and decorative elements because family members presented special dance performances as their gift to the couple. The mother of Vijay delivered a sincere tribute to the couple through her heartfelt performance, while the other performers created a vibrant atmosphere through their musical and dance performances. The Sangeet night brought together friends and family to create a festive atmosphere filled with laughter and excitement while they shared special joyful moments.

The Haldi ceremony brought Rashmika and Vijay their first celebration after their Sangeet. Their loved ones used turmeric paste to create body decoration while they sang traditional songs and participated in Holi celebrations. The luxury Udaipur resort provided an ideal location to host traditional and contemporary celebrations.

A wedding to remember:

The VIROSH Wedding has already become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. The pre-wedding celebrations, which included romantic pictures, lively performances and joyful family moments, have created a festive atmosphere which will lead to an impressive wedding day celebration. The couple's fans are currently waiting to witness their official beginning of married life together.