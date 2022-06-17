Virata Parvam Twitter review: Moviegoers call Sai Pallavi-Rana Daggubati starrer 'outstanding', a 'poetic classic'

Virata Parvam/Poster

Virata Parvam Twitter review: Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam released in cinemas today, June 17. Helmed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam takes us back to the 1990s during the Naxalite movement in Telangana. The movie narrates a love story against the backdrop of this movement. Rana Duggabati plays the role of Comrade Ravanna while Sai Pallavi's Vennela is his love interest who secretly admires the writings of Ravanna, a Naxalite activist.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in titular roles.

Makers of the Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubatti starrer had high hopes for the film and now that the early reviews have started pouring in, it seems like Virata Parvam has lived up to the expectations of the fans.

READ: Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati explains why Sai Pallavi starrer is not a pan-India film

"#VirataParvam A Honest Wonderful Tale of Love Story narrated in a Hard-Hitting way with great performances and heart-rending dialogues Big hugs to @venuudugulafilm garu for bringing out this great film, Extraordinary Performances by @RanaDaggubati & @Sai_Pallavi92," wrote a Twitter user.

"#VirataParvam blockbuster #SaiPallavi biggest lady superstar of this generation & crowd puller after soundarya. Her acting, dubbing & aura Rana decent. delight every frame.," wrote another.

"#VirataParvam A classic cinema about love , revolution . If i am being honest with myself and tell you honestly I loved this movie, Cinematography is top and bgm suprised me . Sai Pallavi will get National Award for this cinema , it's a poetic classic like," tweeted yet another user.

" #VirataParvamReview Just Movie Was Brilliant and Story Was Mind-blowing Fantastic Work Done by @RanaDaggubati Power Star #SaiPallavi Nailed it Perfect Watchable Movie Direction Dedication Towards Movie Take a Bow," write a fan on Twitter.

"DOP work is top class..Music & BGM is simply solid.. Director rocked the show with his dialogues & craftsmanship.. Sai Pallavi, Rana and all the actors just killed it!" tweeted a fan.

Check out some tweets below:

#VirataParvam A Honest Wonderful Tale of Love Story narrated in a Hard Hitting way with great performances and heart-rending dialogues



Big hugs to @venuudugulafilm

garu for bringing out this great film,Extraordinary Performances by @RanaDaggubati &@Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/DtKFoq40k9 — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 16, 2022

#VirataParvam from USA



Hard hitting story. Every craft is true to the subject. Production design, BGM

Outstanding Camera work in every single frame.

But flat narration and backdrop makes it only for certain audience. @SLVCinemasOffl @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/GY0MmCMcBb — Pradyumna Reddy (@pradyumna257) June 17, 2022

#VirataParvam blockbuster #SaiPallavi biggest lady superstar of this generation & crowd puller after soundarya.

Her acting, dubbing & aura

Rana decent. delight every frame. — Ghattamaneni & YSR (@UFrcs) June 16, 2022

#VirataParvam is honest attempt by @venuudugulafilm.Poetic writing & execution.Truly remarkable.

Must appreciate @RanaDaggubati for doing Ravanna.Perfect. Take a bow @Sai_Pallavi92. What an actor she is.!Another feather in the cap.Visuals & BGM are assets. Must watch. — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) June 16, 2022

#VirataParvam A classic cinema about love , revolution . If i am being honest with myself and tell you honestly I loved this movie , Cinematography is top and bgm suprised me . Sai Pallavi will get National Award for this cinema , it's a poetic classic like — Sachin K Reddy (@Sachin_reddyk) June 16, 2022

#VirataParvam



DOP work is top class..

Music & BGM is simply solid..

Director rocked the show with his dialogues & craftsmanship..



Sai Pallavi, Rana and all the actors just killed it! — Chai Bisket (@ChaiBisket) June 16, 2022

#VirataParvamReview



Just Movie Was Brilliant and Story Was Mind-blowing Fantastic Work Done by @RanaDaggubati Power Star #SaiPallavi Nailed it Perfect Watchable Movie Direction Dedication Towards Movie Take a Bow



Rating - 3.5/ 5 #RanaDaggubati #VirataParvam June 17, 2022

Sai Pallavi's character of Vennela is the focus of Virata Parvam. The character of Vennela is based on a woman named Sarala, whose mother gave Sai Pallavi a saree in real life. The creators of Virata Parvam claim that Sarala, a real-life character, served as the model for the character of Vennela. Sai Pallavi and the Virata Parvam crew recently met Sarala's family in Warangal, and they were welcomed with open arms. Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and director Venu Udugula all spent time with Sarala`s family. Sarala's mother, who considered the Shyam Singha Roy actress to be like her daughter, had presented a saree to her.

On the work front, Rana Duggabati was last seen in the film Bheemla Nayak while his co-star Sai Pallavi announced her upcoming film titled Gargi which follows the story of a woman fighting for justice.