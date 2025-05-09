Although Virat Kohli later clarified, the issue didn’t settle. Singer Rahul Vaidya took a swipe at him, mocking the explanation and calling his fans “jokers” for trolling him.

Virat Kohli, one of the biggest names in international cricket, often grabs attention not just for his performance on the field but also for his personal life with Anushka Sharma. Recently, he was in the news again after he liked a post by TV actress Avneet Kaur.

Although Virat later gave a clarification, the issue didn’t settle. Singer Rahul Vaidya took a swipe at him, mocking the explanation and calling Virat’s fans “jokers” for trolling him. Now, the drama has taken another turn, as Virat's brother Vikas Kohli has spoken up about Rahul’s remarks.

Rahul had earlier claimed that Virat blocked him on Instagram and made fun of him for liking Avneet’s post. This led to massive backlash from fans who accused Rahul of trying to gain publicity. Some even sent threats to him and his family. Virat himself has not reacted publicly, but his brother Vikas finally broke the silence and shared his opinion on the matter.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Vikas wrote, "Bache itni mehnat agar aapni singing pe karle toh shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaye."

He added, "While the whole nation is focused on the current situation, this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous by using Virat's name... WHAT A LOSER."

Virat Kohli saw this video of Rahul Vaidya kissing anushka sharma on stage he feeled insecure and goes to stalk 15 yrs younger girl avneet kaur to release this agony, then blocks Rahul Vaidya to cheer him uppic.twitter.com/RcCOyO8iTO — Spike (@uselessfellow1k) May 6, 2025

Rahul, who had earlier revealed that he was blocked by Kohli on Instagram, took a dig at the cricketer in a video that is now being widely circulated online. Taking a sarcastic swipe at Kohli’s explanation, Rahul remarked, “Everyone knows Virat Kohli has blocked me. I think that too must have been due to a glitch. Maybe Kohli didn’t do it himself. Perhaps Instagram’s algorithm told him, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Makes sense, right?”

Some people laughed at his joke, but many Kohli fans got angry and started trolling Rahul online. Not staying quiet, Rahul replied on his Instagram story and called the fans “2 kaudi ke jokers.”

In one of his Instagram stories, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat.” In another, he called out the trolling that extended to his family: “Now you are abusing me, that's fine. But you are abusing my wife, my sister—who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers.”