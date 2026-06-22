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Virat Kohli opens up about emotional connection to Karan Aujla's song Winning Speech: 'I lost my dad pretty young' | Watch

Virat Kohli said Karan Aujla’s 'Winning Speech' is his favourite song because its message and story remind him of his own journey after losing his father at a young age.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Virat Kohli opens up about emotional connection to Karan Aujla's song Winning Speech: 'I lost my dad pretty young' | Watch
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On 21 June, Karan Aujla’s concert, Virat Kohli shared the emotional reason behind his deep connection with Karan's popular song Winning Speech. Talking at the One8 global premiere, the former India captain revealed that the track resonates strongly with his personal journey and has become a regular part of his pre-match routine.

Kohli connects his life story with the song

Kohli praised Karan Aujla during the event for creating music that comes from the heart and explained why Winning Speech is his favourite among the singer’s songs. Virat said, 'You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is ‘Winning Speech’ because it probably captures the journey you’ve gone through. I can see similarities with my own journey as well. I lost my dad when I was pretty young, too, so that song is quite special for me. I’ve often listened to it before going out to play matches.' The cricketer expressed that the song has many aspects that reflect the struggles and experiences he has faced throughout his life and cricket career, making it particularly meaningful to him.

Never stop believing: Kohli’s cricket philosophy

Virat also talks about the mindset that has guided him throughout his career, stressing the importance of believing until the very end, regardless of the odds. He expressed his thoughts and recalled India’s memorable victory over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne, highlighting how self-belief helped him overcome seemingly impossible situations. He said that 'I’m made this way. I almost crave situations when people feel like it’s gone and then somehow you can manage to pull the game back. That’s just how I look at situations from a very young age. And I’ve never stopped believing, right till the very end, that the game is lost or we can’t win. And some magical things have happened.'

And also he added, 'One incident for me that will always stand out is that game against Pakistan in Melbourne. I was told later that the chances of winning the game were like 3% or something. But I never thought like that. Even 1% is enough. If there is a chance, there is a chance. So, you’re never really done until you lose the game.'

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